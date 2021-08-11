Texas Says Gender Modification Surgery Is Child Abuse

Get our free mobile app

It's official. Gender modification will be considered child abuse in Texas says the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. Commissioner Jaime Masters wrote to Texas Governor Greg Abbott in response to the Governor's letter last week asking the agency to, "please issue a determination of whether genital mutilation of a child for purposes of gender transitioning through reassignment surgery constitutes child abuse".

On Wednesday the agency officially wrote back to Abbott that they agreed with his definition of child abuse by genital mutilation. In a press release, the Governor wrote that in Masters' letter he wrote that, "Genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery is child abuse". Masters also concluded that:

Allegations involving genital mutilation of a child through reassignment surgery will be promptly and thoroughly investigated and any appropriate actions will be taken.

Certain professionals who have “cause to believe” a child has been or may be abused must report that belief to DFPS within 48-hours after the professional first suspects the abuse.

Failure to report this abuse is considered a Class A misdemeanor and punishable by up to one year in jail, a fine, or both. The intentional concealment of such abuse us a state jail felony.

The determination and subsequent enforcement are effective immediately.

What was not addressed, and is used in more cases, are the use of puberty blockers and chemical castration. The Governor had told radio host Mark Davis last month that he would take action to restrict gender modification for children because he didn't believe the Texas House would pass such a bill.

