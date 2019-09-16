Texas-Oklahoma Fair Kick-off Tuesday Night at MPEC

The Texas-Oklahoma Fair returns this week to the MPEC in Wichita Falls. Evans United Shows will once again provide the carnival rides on the midway. The MPEC Ray Clymer Exhibit Hall will feature vendors, professional wrestlers and the Falls Town Flyers FC.

With plenty of food, fun, arts and crafts and live bands each night, it's a guaranteed good time for your entire family once again. Also featured this year is a live petting zoo and a live alligator show, too. Tickets are $7 for adults and $3 for children 12 and under. Tuesday night is military night. Active duty, reserve and retired military are admitted to the Fair free.

The event opens at 6 pm nightly Tuesday through Friday and at 1 pm on Saturday. $20 armbands can be purchased for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday night and Saturday afternoon until 5 pm.

It's sponsored by The Founder Lions Club, a non-profit organization. For information on how you can join The Founder Lions Club, click here.