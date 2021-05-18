5 of the Best Summer Travel Destinations Aren’t Too Far from Wichita Falls

Who else is ready to do some road tripping?

I absolutely love going on road trips. For me, it’s always just as much about the journey as it is the destination. I usually take the back roads as much as possible just to see what kind of hidden gems I’ll discover along the way.

Certainly, we can agree that summer is the best time to hit the road. There’s always something cool going on during the summer months.

Since travel was largely restricted during the summer of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of us road trippers are suffering some serious cabin fever. Now that states are opened up and vaccines are widely available, a lot of people are expected to hit the highways this summer.

But the pandemic isn’t over and we’re still feeling some of the effects. For instance, the cost of living is going up thanks to supply and demand issues created by the pandemic, so money is a lot tighter for many Americans.

That’s why the financial website WalletHub decided to crunch the numbers to figure out which travel destinations in the U.S. offer the most bang for your buck. Amazingly, 5 of their Top 20 destinations were a fairly easy drive from Wichita Falls.

Austin ranked the best on the list here in Texas, landing at the Number 4 spot overall. Tulsa, Oklahoma City, San Antonio and Albuquerque round out the 5 destinations that are closest to The Falls.

Take a look at the Top 20:

Orlando, FL Honolulu, HI New Orleans, LA Austin, TX Atlanta, GA Salt Lake City, UT Tulsa, OK Los Angeles, CA Oklahoma City, OK Little Rock, AR Washington, DC Springfield, MO San Antonio, TX Wichita, KS Tampa, FL Tucson, AZ Miami, FL Riverside, CA Albuquerque, NM Raleigh, NC

Learn all about the methodology used for the study and get the full results at this location.

