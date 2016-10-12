5th Grade Love Note Is the Height of Everyone’s School Crush

He may be a preteen, but this boy needs no education in sharing his feelings.

Reddit user dreichert87 posted the first love note his fifth grade niece ever received.

dreichert87, YouTube

The text reads:

Your eyes remind me of the evening sky. My heart felt like broken glass until I saw you, and then I felt like I had every Pokémon ever. I love how you okay Zelda even when people think it's weird. If you liked me it would be my first ever victory.

You gotta give this boy credit. He's laying it all out there, even going so far as to put hearts over every "i." That's the work of a boy on a mission. He's won over our hearts -- let's hope Abby felt the same way.