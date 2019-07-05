A 7.1 magnitude earthquake occurred Friday night in Southern California. The effects of this earthquake were felt as far away as Las Vegas.

Just after 9:30 p.m. on Friday night, the Associated Press reports authorities are now reporting injuries and damage from a big earthquake that was felt throughout Southern California and into Las Vegas and even Mexico.

The quake that hit at 8:19 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time was given a preliminary magnitude of 6.9 to 7.1, but the measurements were still being calculated.

It followed Thursday's 6.4-mangitude quake that at the time was the largest Southern California quake in 20 years. Both were centered near Ridgecrest in the Mojave Desert.

Kern County fire officials reported "multiple injuries and multiple fires" without providing details. San Bernardino County firefighters reported cracked buildings and a minor injury.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake hit at 8:19 p.m. PDT Friday and was centered 11 miles from Ridgecrest, where a magnitude 6.4 quake struck on Thursday. The agency initially said the earthquake had a magnitude of 7.1.

The AP also reported the quake was felt downtown as a rolling motion that seemed to last at least a half-minute. It was felt as far away as Las Vegas, and the USGS says it also was felt in Mexico.