Guys, I let the team down yesterday and failed a food challenge. This L is on me 100%.

I want to say, I don't think Chipotle wants this to be an official food challenge. I don't think you're meant to eat all of this in one sitting, but I attempted to before the Dallas Cowboys game yesterday. In case you were unaware, Chipotle has an 88 Club menu.

Sadly, you can't just say I want the Michael Irvin bowl and they will know what you mean. You have to describe what Michael would order, which thankfully is very convenient on their site. Here is everything in the 88 Club.

Drew Pearson Tacos

Three soft flour tortillas with Steak, Romaine Lettuce, and Shredded Cheese

Michael Irvin Bowl

Bowl with Steak, Brown Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Shredded Cheese, Romaine Lettuce, Queso Blanco, and Guac on the side

Dez Bryant Bowl

Bowl with Chicken, White Rice, Black Beans, Fresh Tomato Salsa, and Shredded Cheese

CeeDee Lamb Bowl

Bowl with Chicken and Steak, White Rice, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Shredded Cheese, and Queso Blanco

Damn, does nobody like burritos in the 88 Club? I followed these ingredients exactly in my orders and I am sure the people behind me on Sunday were trying to figure out what in the hell I was doing. The only thing I changed was on the Irvin Bowl, I just put the guacamole on top of the bowl.

I successfully ate two of the bowls and the order of tacos. That last bowl just wasn't going down man. I eventually finished it throughout the day, but that doesn't count. I blamed CeeDee Lamb in the video for his bowl being the one I couldn't get down, but it was actually the Irvin Bowl. So sorry CeeDee, my bad. Below I am putting in other food challenges I have done to prove I can finish some.

