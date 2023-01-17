I Flew to Tampa and DEMOLISHED a Food Challenge [VIDEO]

That's right, the Dallas Cowboys were not the only ones who got a victory in Tampa this weekend.

As many of you know, I am a massive Dallas Cowboys fan. I was pissed the Cowboys had to go on the road for the playoffs, but on Tuesday I said "F*** it I'm going to Tampa." Booked the flight, hotel, and got my tickets to the game. However, since I would be in Tampa a couple of days. I needed some things to do.

Number one thing when I visit a new city. Food challenges. Can I put my stomach to the test in a new city? Tampa had a few options for me and they had three I wanted to try.

Cookie Munchers Food Challenge

^I was going to try this one on Monday before the game. I was too hungover to even think about trying to do this one on Monday.

Frontier Steak House Challenge

^So on Sunday, I literally got a ride to this place to try this challenge. I got there right when they opened at 4 and said I am here to try your six pound steak challenge. The girl looked me dead in my eyes and said, "You have to call ahead if you want that". Apparently you have to give them 24 hours notice so they can cut the steak the day before. F***!

Shula Burger Challenge

^This is the one I did over the weekend. Famous Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula apparently has a burger chain in Florida. At the restaurant they have the stack attack.

Ingredients from the Website

1 brioche bun, 4 Shula patties, 4 slices of bacon, 2 slices American cheese, 2 slices Swiss, lettuce, tomato, pickles, 2 giant crispy onion rings, and a large helping of fries. Oh… also a glazed donut (can’t forget about dessert!)

Mine did not have a donut, so they gave me extra onion rings to make up for it. You have 48 minutes to eat all of that. I won't lie to you. The hardest part of the challenge...you can't drink ANYTHING. The fries were the hardest part because they were so salty. They were good, just needed some water to wet my mouth a bit.

I am still in shock I finished this thing. When I heard no water, I said to myself this wasn't going to happen. I got the win on Saturday literally after my plane landed in Tampa. Cowboys win, I win. All in all, a good weekend for everybody.

