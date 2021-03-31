Chipotle is Giving Away Burritos and Bitcoin for National Burrito Day

Chipotle is celebrating National Burrito Day on April 1 by giving away $100,000 worth of burritos and $100,000 in Bitcoin with their new interactive game, “Burritos or Bitcoin.”

According to a press release, the fast-food chain teamed up with Stefan Thomas, the Founder and CEO of Coil for the game. Earlier this year, Thomas made national news when he lost the login to his hard drive that stored $387 million in Bitcoin.

Users have 10 attempts to remember their password before the content of the hard drive is lost forever. Thomas is down to his last 2 attempts as he has come up empty on his first 8.

Get our free mobile app

“Burritos or Bitcoin” will give Chipotle fans a chance to crack the code and unlock its wallet on a mock “chiptocurrency” rescue mission.

Each player will have 10 attempts at guessing a valid six-digit code for a chance to score a free burrito or as much as $25,000 worth of Bitcoin. Even players who are unable to guess a valid code may still be rewarded with a special offer from Chipotle.

Chris Brandt, Chipotle Chief Marketing Officer says the company is always looking for unique ways to celebrate National Burrito Day:

National Burrito Day is a huge moment for Chipotle as our fans traditionally flock to our restaurants and digital platforms to order their favorites. We're always looking for unique ways to enhance the celebration, and this year, we're giving fans the opportunity to acquire two highly valuable assets: Burritos or Bitcoin.

The game goes live on April 1 at 11 am CT and ends at 8 pm CT the same day.

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America