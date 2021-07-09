A Lot of Texans Say Their Alcohol Tolerance Has Increased During Pandemic

I could always handle my booze pretty well, but I have to admit to my tolerance being much higher these days.

Like so many other people, I found myself going to the bottle earlier and a little more often after the pandemic began. For me, it was more of a way to relieve stress during a time of unprecedented uncertainty.

But I also found myself wanting to drink out of sheer boredom. Seriously, I’m one of those people who can go from being bored to having a great time after simply popping a top.

It appears that I’m one of many Texans whose tolerance has increased over the course of the past year. Detox.net conducted a survey of 3,000 drinkers over the age of 21 and found that 38% of Texans said their alcohol tolerance has gone up since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

One of the least surprising findings of the survey is that 32% of those surveyed claimed they didn’t alternate between alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks once they started knocking ‘em back.

It’s rare that I drink anything non-alcoholic after cracking my first beer and that’s the case with pretty much everyone I know. And if I do take a break from alcoholic drinks, it’s usually with a little water to keep myself hydrated.

While I do enjoy having a few drinks, I try my best to toe the line and not get wasted. Don’t get me wrong, it damn sure happens but getting drunk is the exception rather than the rule for me.

If you do feel that your drinking has gotten out of hand, American Addiction Centers is available 24/7 at 1-877-367-2805.

