A Safari Wine Tour Exists in Texas?!

You mean to tell me I can go drink a bunch of wine and see a rhino in Texas? Shut up and take my money now!

Man I have always wanted to go on a safari, but don't feel like traveling half way around the world to do one. So I can stay right here in Texas and do one while enjoying some lovely Texas wines. Looks like the Absolute Wine Charm Tours has a brand new tour they just launched called The Safari.

Before you go visit three different wineries in Fredericksburg, Texas. You will make a stop at the Longneck Manor which is home to some lovely giraffes and rhinos. You will be able to feed the giraffes by hand and looking at the photos. YOU CAN PET A RHINO! F*** yes sign me up just for that.

After your time at the Longneck Manor is complete, you will go three local wineries and sample five different wines at each location. The wines, travel, and trip on the safari are all included in the $199 ticket per person. This is their most expensive tour, but seems 100% worth it.

They also offer a cheaper option with a van for $150 per person that doesn't do the safari. They have a more expensive one for $175 per person wear you get to ride in an Escalade instead of a van. Finally they have one where you get to visit the LBJ Ranch in Stonewall, Texas where former president Lyndon Johnson lived. No offense to our former president, but the safari is winning every time for me.

If you want to book a trip or get more info. Check them out on their website.

