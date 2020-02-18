Where to Celebrate National Drink Wine Day in Wichita Falls
It's drink wine day? Yup and here is where you need to go.
Every single day is some stupid holiday, but here is one I can get behind. National drink wine day is not to be confused with national wine day (May 25th). Both of these days are all about enjoying a nice glass or maybe a nice bottle of wine. Here are where I would go in Wichita Falls for some wine.
Horseshoe Bend Cellars Vineyard & Winery3399 Peterson Rd S, Iowa Park, TX
Yes, it's technically in Iowa Park, but they're a very short drive out of the Wichita Falls city limits. I would get one of their cheeseboards and your favorite bottle. They have a new strawberry wine which is quite good.
Hook & Ladder Coffees & Wine Company616 7th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Another place with their very own wines. If you don't feel like making the drive to Iowa Park, I would say this is your next best bet for local wines. If you don't like wine, the Wichita Falls Brewing Company is right next door.
6th Street Winery600 6th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301
Being in Texas, when I think of 6th street, I think of Austin, Texas. Don't forget about our sixth street in Wichita Falls with our awesome wine bar. They have some great live music as well throughout the week. Be sure you check it out for a nice relaxing night.
Luigi's Pizza3600 Sheppard Access Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76306
Alright, here me out on this one. When I think of wine, I think of Italian food. Nothing like some good pasta and some good pizza with a glass of wine. If I had to pick one place to go, I'm going with Luigi's.
Walmart2700 Central E Fwy, Wichita Falls, TX 76306
I mean, if we're talking about Wichita Falls and wine. Have to go Walmart. I do not suggest drinking it out of Pringles can, in an electric cart, in the parking lot. They do have an excellent selection inside, so just grab some and take it home to enjoy.