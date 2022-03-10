TX-Dot Warns Spring Breakers Not To Drink And Drive

Now that it’s March, spring break is right around the corner. For families with young children, it’s a time to relax, take some time off, and maybe go on vacation. However, for those in college it’s a time to let loose, and party it up.

Since spring break is already starting at several colleges across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching an anti-drunk driving campaign to show college students, and young adults both the dangers, and legal consequences of driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Far too many people have died on Texas roads as a result of drunk driving. According to TxDOT, last year over 1,000 Texans were killed, and another 2,500 were seriously injured because somebody decided to drive while under the influence of alcohol. During spring break last year, 30 people were killed, and another 107 people were seriously injured in accidents, because someone was driving while intoxicated.

Get our free mobile app

In fact, in Texas someone has died from a drunk driving accident every single day since, November 7, 2000. TxDOT hopes that this anti-drunk driving campaign can help end this streak soon.

Remember that if you do decide to party it up over spring break, to please drink responsibly. It’s never a good idea to get completely hammered. If you do end up getting completely plastered, do not get behind the wheel. Driving while you’re intoxicated is not only illegal, but it’s also extremely dangerous. You could easily total your car, and even kill an innocent motorist in an accident.

If you’re going bar hopping with your friends downtown, please order an Uber or a cab to get around town. Better yet, get a designated driver. You don’t want your spring break to have a tragic ending.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)