Texas Movie Theater Has Unlimited Wine and Whiskey, Plus You Can Bring Your Dog

This place sounds like heaven to some people I know.

If you're a dog lover, you will want to get on down to Plano for K9 Cinemas. It is a movie theater where your dogs are welcome to sit and enjoy the show with you. K9 Cinemas is not just a movie theater. They have karaoke nights, trivia nights, and date nights. You can check out their full schedule on their website.

Before you just get the dog in the car for a road trip. Be sure you bring your dogs papers with you. No dogs are allowed in unless they're up to date on all their shots. The cool thing is, with the purchase of an adult ticket you also get some free alcohol. Unlimited wine and up to four whiskeys come with the purchase of every ticket.

That sounds like a fun way to watch a movie and may need to road trip to check this place out.