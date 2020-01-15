A Squirrel is Terrorizing One Texas Neighborhood, Two People Already Attacked

Time to call the National Guard in. We need to eliminate this terrorist.

It looks a small community in Cypress, Texas, is scared to go out in the daytime. For real, they don't want to go outside anymore since a neighborhood squirrel has become aggressive. According to one woman, the squirrel was chewing on her front door. When French-Amezquita tried to stop the squirrel, he bit her arm.

"I pulled him off, threw him to the ground, and tried to get in the house,” she said. “I couldn’t get in the house because he came back, he bit this leg.” Another woman named Katie Herrera was also attacked. We love animals here in the neighborhood, and my family loves animals, and we help animal shelters,” Daniel Amezquita said. “But it’s kind of scary to see a squirrel that really jumps on you and attacks you that bad.”

Residents say they have put traps up to try and catch the squirrel. Animal control and Texas Parks & Wildlife have said they were told the animal can’t be moved until it is trapped. I think it's time to go squirrel hunting in Cypress, Texas.