A Whole Lotta Texans are Asking Google if Their Dog Loves Them

I can’t believe I just typed that headline.

Okay, if I’m being totally honest, I can see someone wondering whether or not their cat loves them. I’m a cat person and I’m pretty sure our cats would kill us and eat us in a heartbeat if it wasn’t for the fact that they only weigh, like, eight pounds.

But, dogs? I’ve always found them pretty easy to read. My experience is that most dogs can’t get enough loving from their owner.

Anyway, I digress. The website Zippia looked at Google trends to figure out the most embarrassing thing each state googles more than others.

As I’m sure you guessed, for Texas, the most embarrassing search was “Does my dog love me?”

I wouldn’t exactly call that an embarrassing search, especially when a lot of people in Georgia don’t know where Africa is. That’s pretty bad, but people in Vermont aren’t sure where Canada is. In case you’re not very good at geography, Vermont’s entire northern border touches Canada.

Oh yeah, and then there’s Indiana, the state where a bunch of people are asking Google how a baby is made.

Some other highlights are Louisiana where many people are asking, “Why do I sweat so much?” (Maybe because you live in Louisiana), Mississippi, where a lot of people are wondering if the Earth is round, and Montana and their many “Nick Nolte” searches (seriously).

Took a look at the top embarrassing searches for each of the 50 states here.