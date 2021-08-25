A Whole Lotta Texans Made Their Own Moonshine During the Pandemic

If you know me, you know I like to have a few drinks, but I believe I would do without rather than try my hand at making moonshine.

But a new survey conducted by Withdrawal.net found that 1 in 8 Texans have attempted to make their own alcohol during the COVID-19 pandemic. Out of those people, 26% made their own moonshine.

While I can certainly respect that, the scary part is that a lot of those people (39% to be exact) tried to make their own booze without doing any prior research. Not smart.

There are plenty of risks involved with making moonshine. For one thing, there’s the possibility of an explosion due to the mixture of methanol and ethanol.

Another potential problem with making your own ‘shine is that you could accidently over-proof it by not truly understanding how to regulate the amount of alcohol in it.

It blows my mind that in 2021 people aren’t willing to take the time to do a little research before attempting to do something they know absolutely nothing about.

I mean, a quick search of “how to make moonshine” on Google resulted in a running ton of tutorials on how to make your own moonshine, including this handy video:

I have to admit to snickering when he said that a lot of people watching won’t have a Distilled Spirits Permit and would just be using the tutorial to make lawnmower fuel. That’s a disclaimer along the lines of signing a piece of paper that says you intend to only use a bong to smoke tobacco.

So there ya go. If you do decide to go all bootlegger and make your own moonshine, hopefully you’ll take the time to learn a little something about it before giving it a go.

