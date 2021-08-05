Abbott Announces A Second Special Session

Get our free mobile app

Texas Lawmakers will have another special session after Texas House Democrats ran out the clock on the first special session.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced on Thursday that a second Special Session will begin on Saturday, August 7 at noon. The first session will end on Friday so lawmakers who were maybe hoping to get away and back home will have to stay in Austin.

The second Special Session has 17 agenda items that the Governor has asked lawmakers to take up. Those include voter integrity legislation, bail reform, federal relief appropriations, education, border security, social media censorship, article X funding, family violence prevention, youth sports, abortion-inducing drugs, a thirteenth check for retired teachers, critical race theory, property-tax relief, cyber security, foster care, quorum requirements, and much more.

In his press release, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said there is a lot of work still to be done by the legislature.

"The Texas Legislature achieved a great deal during the 87th Legislative Session, and they have a responsibility to finish the work that was started," said Governor Abbott. "I will continue to call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, and pass other important items that Texans demand and deserve. Passing these Special Session agenda items will chart a course towards a stronger and brighter future for the Lone Star State."

You can view the full list of Special Session items here.

Of course the big question that remain is if Texas House Democrats who fled to Washington, D.C. and Europe will return at any point during the Special Session.

