NRA Convention Takes Place in Houston This Weekend

Get our free mobile app

The National Rifle Association will hold its annual convention this weekend in Houston, Texas despite calls from some to have the event canceled after the school shooting in Uvalde.

Politicians from across the nation including here in Texas are expected to address the convention as is former President Donald Trump, who said he'll deliver an important speech to Americans.

Both Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senator Ted Cruz are expected to attend and address those attending the convention. However, Governor Abbott didn't exactly commit to attending during a news conference on Wednesday, according to USA Today:

Abbott, speaking at a press conference that was ultimately interrupted by Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, declined to say whether whether he would attend or speak at the convention. "As far as future plans are concerned, I'm living moment to moment right now," Abbott said. "My heart, my head and my body are in Uvalde right now."

Senator John Cornyn was expected to speak but has since canceled due to an "unexpected change" to his schedule.

The NRA released a statement on Wednesday saying they would continue to commit to making schools secure. From USA Today:

"Although an investigation is underway and facts are still emerging, we recognize this was the act of a lone, deranged criminal," the NRA said in a statement. "As we gather in Houston, we will reflect on these events, pray for the victims, recognize our patriotic members, and pledge to redouble our commitment to making our schools secure."

Congressman Dan Crenshaw, North Carolina Lt. Governor Mark Robinson and South Dakota Kristi Noem are all scheduled to speak.

The Top 25 Restaurants in Lubbock With At Least 1,000 Reviews These are the top 25 restaurants in the Lubbock area with at least 1,000 online reviews.

Gas Prices Continue To Rise, Are These Items Going to Follow?