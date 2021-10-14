Get our free mobile app

When it comes to public safety, Governor Abbott and Republicans in Texas have made it clear that law enforcement and other areas of public safety are a priority. On Wednesday, Governor Greg Abbott announced that a number of public safety initiatives in Texas would be seeing more funding.

Abbott announced on Wednesday that his Public Safety Office will distribute more than $308 million dollars in grant funds for a variety of public safety services and programs throughout Texas. These include victim services, anti-human trafficking programs and efforts, and support for law enforcement. A combination of state and federal dollars made the grant possible.

According to KXAN, the grants recently released include, but are not limited to, funding for the following programs and services:

Bullet resistant vests

County innovations to address commercial sexual exploitation

Crime Stoppers assistance

District attorney forensic evidence testing

Homeland security

Human trafficking

Internet crimes against children task forces

Incident-based reporting conversion

Justice assistance

Juvenile justice and truancy prevention

Local border security

Non-profit security enhancement

Paul Coverdell forensic sciences improvement

Project Safe neighborhoods

Residential substance abuse treatment

SAFE Ready facilities

Serving victims of crime and addressing violence against women

Sexual assault evidence testing

Specialty courts

In announcing the grant money, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said, "nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities."

As Texans continue to see crime increase throughout the state and a border that is in crisis which allows for human trafficking and drug smuggling, it seems as though this money is well spent to help keep our communities safe.

You can read the full press release from Governor Abbott here.

