It may be a new year, but that doesn't mean the State of Texas is done suing the Biden Administration. On Tuesday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he would be suing the Biden Administration over Biden's COVID-19 mandates that impact the National Guard.

Governor Greg Abbott wrote in his letter than that he would not be enforcing the "unconstitutional" vaccine mandate for the Texas National Guard and instructed those within in Abbott's chain of command not to punish any member of the Texas Guard who decides not get vaccinated.

Governor Abbott also wrote that it is the federal government that has put members of the Texas National Guard in "this difficult position".

As the commander-in-chief of Texas’s militia, I have issued a straightforward order to every member of the Texas National Guard within my chain of command: Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," reads the letter. "Unless President Biden federalizes the Texas National Guard in accordance with Title 10 of the U.S. Code, he is not your commander-in-chief under our federal or state Constitutions. And as long as I am your commander-in-chief, I will not tolerate efforts to compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine. Let me be crystal clear: It is the federal government that has put Texas’s guardsmen in this difficult position. As your commander-in-chief, I will fight on your behalf. That is why I am suing the Biden Administration over its latest unconstitutional vaccine mandate."

You can read Texas Governor Greg Abbott's full letter here.

The State of Texas has sued the Biden Administration several times over COVID mandates.

