Alligator Tried to Go on a Late Night Whataburger Run in Texas

Even the animal kingdom knows that Whataburger is king for the late night munchies

You never know what you're going to see when you go to Whataburger late at night. Believe me, I have seen some strange stuff when the bars let out at 2 am. Ahhhh, remember going to bars? Over in Aransas Pass, Texas, the local police department had a very interesting call.

An alligator was spotted near the restaurant entrance. For the safety of people walking in the police helped the Texas Parks and Wildlife Association. They were able to safely wrangle the gator without anyone getting hurt. The gator was safely relocated as well after trying to get some delicious Whataburgers.

If Steve Irwin was still around, we're sure he would be proud of this capture and relocation.

