Amazon Adding Some AR Spice To Your Halloween Pumpkin

If you ordered anything from Amazon during their Prime Days, pay attention to the box it gets delivered in.

Items ordered during Prime Days will come in a box with a plain white pumpkin on the outside, once you empty the box of its contents you can get creative with a marker and fill in your own cardboard jack-o-lantern. Then download the Amazon Halloween AR app to your phone and shoot a pic of your artistic creation.

Once you've done that the app brings your artwork to life and gives you some fun options to play with it in Augmented Reality on your phone. Make sure your sound is on for the full spooktacular effect.

Amazon says they're doing this to give you a fun way to reuse your boxes this Halloween season until you're ready to drop them into the recycling bin.