Amazon Now Offering At-Home COVID-19 Test

For those who would rather take a COVID-19 test from the comfort of their own home, you can now have one shipped straight to your front door from Amazon.

The web retailer is carrying the DxTerity test, which the FDA approved for emergency-use last month, according to WAFB. The test is authorized for use by both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals.

It’s a non-invasive saliva test that seems to be pretty easy to use. You just provide a small sample of saliva and then ship it in a prepaid express shipping container to a lab in Los Angeles.

Test results are available within 24 to 72 hours of sample receipt at the laboratory, so it’s not the best bet if you’re looking for quick results. An easy-to-understand official lab report will be made available online and can be downloaded for proof of results.

There are currently two options available from Amazon. You can get one kit for $110 or a pack of ten kits for $1,000. Get more information and place your order at this location.