[Update] Caleb Andrew Tondre has been found safe, and the previously issued AMBER Alert has been canceled.

According to KHOU , he was located at a hotel in San Antonio Saturday night. The man who authorities believed Caleb was with during the AMBER Alert, Christopher Allen Tondre, has been charged with aggravated kidnapping and child endangerment, KHOU reports.

[Original Story] Friday evening (August 18), the Midland County Sheriff's Office issued an Amber Alert for a missing four-year old boy.

The Midland County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Caleb Andrew Tondre. Tondre is described as a white, male, 4 years old, born on June 3, 2013. He's about 3' ft in height, weighing about ~45 lbs.with reddish blonde hair, hazel eyes, and last seen wearing a lime green “Gap” shirt, khaki pants, and red Air Jordan shoes.

The suspect authorities are looking for is Christopher Allen Tondre. He's a white, male, 36 years old, born on June 17, 1981, 5’9” in height, weighing 175 lbs. with brown hair, hazel eyes and last seen wearing a t-shirt and blue jeans with a tribal tattoo on the left arm.

Christopher Tondre is driving a blue, 2005, Kia, Optima with a Texas, license plate number of HBS-5560 with a New England Patriots sticker on back window. He was last heard from in Midland, TX.

Law enforcement officials believe Caleb Andrew Tondre is in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Midland County Sheriff’s Office at 432-688-4623 or local authorities at 911.