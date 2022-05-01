UPDATED: 3:55 a.m., May 1st, 2022

The statewide AMBER Alert that was issued for two missing girls from Amarillo has been cancelled. Authorities issued the cancellation at 3:09 a.m., stating that the girls were found. No other information was released by authorities.

Meanwhile, Amarillo Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting that occurred Saturday night at the Texas Roadhouse in Amarillo, located at 2805 West Interstate 40.

KVII ABC 7 reports that an unidentified woman was shot multiple times in the parking lot of the aforementioned Texas Roadhouse. She suffered life-threatening injuries.

Authorities have not said if the shooting, and subsequent AMBER Alert incidents are related.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Just after Midnight on Sunday, May 1st, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued a statewide AMBER Alert for two missing girls from Amarillo.

Authorities are seeking 30-year-old Mario Rodriquez (pictured, above). He was last seen with 8-year-old Ariaen Rodriquez and 5-year-old Adalynn Rodriquez around 8:40 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse restaurant located at 2805 West Interstate 40 in Amarillo.

Missing child, Ariaen Rodriquez (From TX DPS)

The older missing girl is 8-year-old Ariaen Rodriquez, she is described as a: Hispanic, female, 4'10" in height, 60 lbs, black hair, brown eyes; last seen wearing a blue dress and white sandals.

Missing child, Adalynn Rodriquez (From TX DPS)

The second missing girl, 5-year-old Adalynn Rodriquez is described as a: Hispanic, female, 3' in height, 45 lbs, black hair, brown eyes, with a birthmark on her left thigh; last seen wearing a gray dress with flowers and white sandals.

The suspect in the children's disappearance, 30-year-old Mario Alberto Rodriquez is described as a: Hispanic, male, 6' in height, 220 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, has a red beard and was last seen wearing a black hat with a key symbol, a gray shirt, black jeans, and black shoes.

Thirty-year-old Mario Alberto Rodriquez was last seen driving a dark gray, 2018 Dodge Charger with an Oklahoma license plate of: LVV-168. The Dodge Charger also had black rims.

The suspect was last heard from in Amarillo, Texas.

Texas DPS states that law enforcement believe the children to be in grave, or immediate danger. If you have any information concerning this AMBER Alert, you're urged to call local law enforcement or 9-1-1.

Missing Girls, Ariaen & Adalynn Rodriquez (From TX DPS)

