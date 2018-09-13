Amber Alert Issued For Missing 4-Year-Old Texas Girl

UPDATE: Katelyn Ramirez has reportedly been found safe.

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl missing out of Travis County near Austin.

Katelyn Ramirez was last seen Monday evening, September 10 at 17501 Bridgefarmer Blvd. in Pflugerville, Texas. Travis County authorities say she may have been taken against a court order by 40-year-old Eric John Ramirez of Liberty Hill.

Ramirez has several outstanding warrants and may be driving a 2018 Red Chevy Camaro with Texas license plate: KBX7877. Other possible vehicles he could be driving include a Gray BMW four-door sedan TXLP: 20089Z9 (Temp), White Volkswagen Tiguan (Unknown TXLP), White GMC Yukon TXLP: JRV2702.

Katelyn has blonde hair, blue eyes, weighs about 40 lbs and is 3'6" tall.

If you see Katelyn or Eric or have any information about there whereabouts, please call 911 immediately.