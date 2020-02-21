West Texas Amber Alert Issued for Missing San Angelo Toddler

Early Friday morning, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an Amber Alert for a missing two-year old girl from San Angelo.

San Angelo Police are searching for two year-old Audrinna Harding. Harding is described as a white, female, two years old, 2' tall, weighing 35 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with purple stripes, blue jeans, with her hair in a ponytail.

The suspect in the toddler's disappearance is 31 year-old Jessica Nicole Harding. San Angelo Police describe the elder Harding as a Hispanic, female, 5'6" tall, weighing 200 lbs, with brown hair, brown eyes.

Jessica Nicole Harding is driving a silver, 2009 Toyota Prius, with a Texas license plate of JHX9418.

Audrinna Harding was last seen on Thursday, February 20 at 7pm in the 3000 block of Chatterton Drive in San Angelo, Texas.

If you have any information about this abduction, you're urged to call the San Angelo Police Department at (325) 657-4315, or your local law enforcement.