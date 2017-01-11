Amber Alert: Three Texas Children Abducted, Believed to be in Grave Danger

Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for three Texas children who were allegedly abducted in Houston, Tex.

2-year-old Jason Frausto, 3-year-old Aaliyah Frausto, and 5-year-old Isac Frausto were last seen Tuesday, Jan. 10 in Houston and are believed to be in grave or immediate danger. All three children (pictured above) are described as hispanic with black hair and brown eyes.

Doris Camerena

Police are looking for the suspect, 24-year-old Doris Camerena, in connection with the children's disappearance. The suspect is possibly driving a gold 2011 Chevrolet Cruz LT with Texas license plate: FGJ6333. Camerena was last heard from in Houston, Texas.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Texas Department of Public Safety at 832-627-1138 . Or call 911 immediately if you see the children, the suspect or the suspect vehicle.

Use the share buttons above or below to spread the word and help bring these kids home safe.