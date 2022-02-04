An Open Thank You Letter To Our Linemen And First Responders

Thank You.

With all the snow and ice that’s accumulated in the Texoma area over the past couple of days, the roads have become slick and hazardous. Fortunately, as a digital content creator, I was able to work from the comfort of my own home, during this winter storm.

However, it’s important to remember that not everyone was able to stay at home, and binge watch their favorite Netflix series during the winter storm. Our policemen, firemen, and healthcare employees are just a few of the many essential workers that don’t get a snow day. No matter how bad the roads are, or cold it gets outside, they still have to go into work. When motorists became stranded on the icy freeways across the state, it was our first responders that came to their rescue.

Our electric linemen are also working overtime as well. This winter storm brought lots of freezing rain, and ice to many parts of the state. This ice took down power lines, leaving thousands of Texans in the dark. NBC DFW is reporting that Oncor’s linemen are working 16-hour shifts, just to get the lights back on.

When the weather warms up, and all the snow and ice melts, and you see one of these essential workers in public, please thank them. And if you are a linemen, or a first responder, thank you. I don’t even want to imagine how bad things could get if it wasn’t for your hard work, and dedication.

