Hurricane Beryl made its way to the Gulf Coast of Texas earlier today (July 8). The storm made landfall near Matagorda, approximately 85 miles southwest of Houston.

The storm had weakened to a tropical storm after wreaking havoc in the Caribbean and the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico. However, the storm gained strength from the hot water from the Gulf of Mexico, according to NBC News.

Get our free mobile app

Here’s what we know so far:

Maximum sustained winds of 80 mph have been reported.

Beryl claimed the lives of two people in Harris County, Texas after trees fell on their homes.

More than 2.5 million people are without power as of this posting.

The storm spawned a tornado that slammed Galveston before sunrise today.

Watch: Hurricane Beryl Makes Landfall in Texas

25 costliest hurricanes of all time Although the full extent of damage caused by Hurricane Ian in the Southwest is still being realized, Ian is already being called one of the costliest storms to ever hit the U.S. Stacker took a look at NOAA data to extrapolate the costliest U.S. hurricanes of all time.

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF