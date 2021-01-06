And the Most Popular New Year’s Resolution in Texas is…

Wow, I didn’t see this one coming.

Career website Zippia did a study to determine each state’s most popular resolution and it looks like a whole lot of Texans aren’t too fond of their job. That’s right – getting a new job was the number one New Year’s resolution here in the Lone Star State.

I have to be honest with you. Even before I had a kickass job in the radio business, I never once thought of making getting a new job my New Year’s resolution (admittedly, I’m not a big fan of New Year’s resolutions as I don’t usually stick with them). I’ve always been one to start looking for a new job when I’m not happy with my work situation. I’m certainly not patient enough to wait around until January 1 rolls around to start my search.

But with that being said, good luck to those of you who are seeking a new gig. Only Texas and Wyoming had getting a new job as the top New Year's resolution.

Our neighbors to the north in Oklahoma had a pretty uncommon resolution as well. Most of the people up there resolved to meet new people in 2021. The majority of Coloradans are also hoping to meet new people this year.

The most popular resolution in 12 states was to get therapy this year. The next most popular resolution was to lose weight (I would’ve guessed that would’ve been most popular overall, but I would’ve been wrong).

Check out the full results of the study and learn how they determined their findings at this location.