Was There an Angel in This Image of a 9/11 Tribute?

A photo from a September 11 memorial may feature an otherworldly presence.

Richard McCormack, of Jersey City, N.J., captured this photo of lights that shined last week in honor of the victims of the September 11 attacks.

A closeup look at the clouds reveals what appears to be the image of a person -- or an angel.

McCormack, who works as a freelance photographer, said the image did not appear in any of the other pictures he snapped. And don't think he altered the photograph because he claims he doesn't know how to do that.

McCormack was just as surprised by the photo as everybody else. "I did a double-take not knowing really what it was, but as I zoomed in it almost looked liked a vision of the Lord with his arms crossed," he said. "I got very emotional, and I got tears in my eyes.”

What do you think? Is there really a person in that picture or is this merely some sort of illusion?