Angry Pedestrian Gets the Most Fitting Punishment Imaginable

Don't walk and yell.

The man in this video is chastising a driver for reasons we don't fully understand when he walks face-first into a pole that he never sees.

It's almost as if some higher power is telling him, "Look, buddy, take it easy. There's no reason to be so mad and if you berate a driver again, you'll find yourself walking right into a speeding oncoming car."

The driver in this clip doesn't appear to have done anything wrong and he winds up getting a good chuckle, while the raging pedestrian is as ticked off as a Trump supporter at a Hillary Clinton talk. And does anyone else get the sense this guy has no idea he's gone viral and that his antics resulted in a video that's been viewed nearly seven million times?