Tiger Woods Reportedly Arrested for DUI

Tiger Woods has been reportedly arrested for driving under the influence in Jupiter, Fla. during the early hours of Monday morning (May 29), ESPN reported.

The arrest took place around 3AM EST. He was charged with a DUI and booked into the county jail at around 7AM, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office website. But he was then released before 11AM "on his own recognizance."

There are no other details regarding Tiger's arrest, but stay tuned to find out more about this developing story.