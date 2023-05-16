Anna Nicole Smith Netflix Documentary Is ‘Poorly Reviewed Cesspool’ According to Ex Larry Birkhead

Larry Birkhead, father of the late Anna Nicole Smith's daughter, has some strong opinions about the latest Netflix documentary about the star.

Birkhead, who declined to participate in the documentary on behalf of himself and his daughter, Dannielynn, 16, spoke out about the decision in a statement to Entertainment Tonight.

"We declined to participate as I did not want my daughter in an overwhelmingly poorly reviewed cesspool of a project about her Mother, where some people were allowed to invent things and rewrite history," Birkhead explained.

"I am looking forward to a true definitive Anna Nicole project where her truth can be heard from her own perspective and by those that truly knew her the best and not just another 'wash, rinse and repeat' Anna Nicole project. Anna truly deserved better, and that day will come," he continued.

Though mostly out of the spotlight, Smith and Birkhead's daughter Dannielynn has continued to keep her mother's memory alive. In early May, she wore a special shirt to the 2023 Kentucky Derby Eve Gala honoring some of her mother's most iconic photo shoots.

Smith died at age 39 in 2007. She was found unresponsive at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Florida. Her death was subsequently ruled an accidental overdose due to a lethal combination of prescription drugs.

Dannielynn is her only surviving child. Smith's son, Daniel, passed away at age 20 in 2006.

According to a synopsis from Netflix, Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is a "humanizing examination of the life, death, and secrets of Vickie Lynn Hogan – better known as model and actress Anna Nicole Smith. From her first appearance in Playboy in 1992, Anna Nicole’s dizzying ascent was the very essence of the American dream, brought to a tragic halt with her untimely passing in 2007."

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don't Know Me is now streaming on Netflix. The film was directed by Ursula Macfarlane.