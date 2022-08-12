Anne Heche Dead at 53 Following Car Crash

Following a tragic car crash that set fire to a home and left her critically injured in a coma, actress Anne Heche has died.

Firefighters at the scene said Heche was talking as they transported her from the wreckage to the ambulance, and a viral video circulated of the accident, showing a person speculated to be Heche moving on a stretcher as it was being loaded into the ambulance.

The actress, known for roles in movies like Donnie Brasco and her tumultuous youth, was initially reported as being in "stable" condition by her publicist.

Later, an update listed her in "extreme critical condition" when she slipped into a coma.

Earlier Friday, Heche's family said she was "not expected to survive" in a statement, and added that she was being kept on life support in order to determine if her organs could be donated.