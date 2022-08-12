Wichita Falls Police Investigating Shooting at River Bend Nature Center

The Wichita Falls Police Department could use your help solving a shooting.

On Thursday, August 11 at around 4:42 pm, officers with the WFPD were called to Riverbend Nature Center, located at 2200 3rd Street in response to gunshots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a bullet had struck an 18-month-old boy in the leg while in a stroller. It’s not currently known who fired the shot or where it came from, but it is believed that someone fired the gun either in or near Riverbend Nature Center or maybe even Lucy Park.

The child was transported to United Regional Health Care System and later flown to Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

The police believe this to be an isolated incident and citizens are not in danger.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers and reference case # 22-080605. Call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

