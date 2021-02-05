Anthony Patterson Resigns from Patterson Auto Group

Patterson Auto Group announced today that Anthony Patterson has resigned from his position as President of Patterson Auto Group.

The resignation follows Patterson’s arrest on charges of human trafficking and indecency with a child on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Paul Tigrett has assumed the role of President and Chief Executive Officer. Tigrett has been with Patterson Auto Group since its founding in 1979.

The full press release from the Patterson Family of Dealerships:

February 5, 2021- Wichita Falls, Texas - Patterson Auto Group announced today that Anthony Patterson has resigned his position with the company and Paul Tigrett has been named President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Tigrett, who has been with the Patterson Auto Group since its founding, has decades of experience in auto dealership operations and management and a strong commitment to the Wichita Falls community. The number one priority of Patterson Auto Group is to provide the best services and products to the thousands of customers that have depended on us since 1979 for their daily automotive needs. This change was also made to ensure the best interests of the more than 300 Patterson Auto Group employees as we move forward.

