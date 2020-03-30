App Lets You Send Pizza to Healthcare Workers

Here’s an awesome way to help hungry healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Slice Out Hunger and Pizza to the Polls have teamed up with the pizza delivery app Slice for a new campaign called Pizza v. Pandemic.

According to Today, ‘When people make a donation online, they can designate any hospital or medical care center nationwide to receive pizzas.’

The campaign has proven to be a huge success so far, with over 1,600 pizzas going out to healthcare workers in less than one week.

Nice to hear some good news at a time when the country could really use it.