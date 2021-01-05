Applications Being Accepted for 2021 ‘Don’t Mess with Texas’ Scholarship

It’s time to start getting those applications in for the annual “Don’t Mess with Texas” scholarship.

The scholarship recognizes Texas high school seniors who have taken a leadership role in keeping their school and/or community litter free. The scholarship is open to students who are planning to pursue a two- or four-year degree from an accredited college or university beginning in the Fall of 2021.

Texas students who are currently attending public, private or home school are eligible to apply. One student will win the $5,000 Grand Prize scholarship and two students will be awarded $2,000 scholarships.

Beck Ozuna, program administrator for the ”Don’t mess with Texas” program had this to say, according to NBC DFW:

We're looking for students who are developing exciting and creative solutions to keep Texas litter-free. We aim to shine a spotlight on their innovations in the hope of inspiring other Texans to do their part to keep our state beautiful.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 pm (CST) on March 31, 2021. Enter the “Don’t Mess with Texas” scholarship contest at dontmesswithtexas.org.