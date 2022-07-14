Target and Kohl’s Thanking Teachers and School Staff with Back-to-School Discounts

It’s always good to see our educators being taken care of.

My kids will hate me for saying this, but it’s already almost time to head back to school. Unlike when I was growing up, they don’t get the full 3-month break for the summer. And the teachers will go back even sooner.

As teachers and school staff are gearing up for the 2022-2023 school year, Target and Kohl’s are offering them sweet discounts on school supplies and more.

From July 17 to September 10, Target is giving teachers 15% off school supplies and more during its popular Teacher Prep Event. This year’s event will last a full six weeks longer than last year.

Jill Sando, Target executive vice president and chief merchandising officer says guests can count on the retailer to help them make the most of their budgets:

We know the back-to-school season signals an important milestone for millions of families across the country – and we’re here to help by introducing even more ways for guests to save and find everything they need all in one convenient location. From supplies and stylish apparel to snacks and the latest electronics, guests can count on Target to make the most of their budgets, with thousands of items under $10.

Kohl’s is thanking teachers and school staff for their hard work by offering a 25% discount from July 15 – July 17. A valid ID must be presented in-store to take advantage of the discount. Some exclusions apply. Get details at this location.

