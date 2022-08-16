What are the Top Rated School Districts in Texoma?

For the first time in three years, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has released grades for schools and districts.

The grades, formally known as accountability ratings, had been halted since the COVID-19 pandemic began, according to WFAA. As a result, TEA Commissioner Mike Morath says D and F scores won’t be counted this year for those schools and districts that received them because the TEA wants to ensure the system has time to recover:

This year, we will be providing A, B and C ratings for all of our campuses, but we will not necessarily subject our campuses to interventions. They do not formally receive a D or an F label because we want to make sure the system has time to recover…We have to make sure we are setting reasonable goals and making adjustments given the conditions that we see.

Overall, most of the schools and districts in Texoma did well, with the majority receiving A and B ratings.

Archer ISD – A

Bellevue ISD – C

Bowie ISD – B

Burkburnett ISD – B

Chillicothe ISD – B

Electra ISD – B

Gold-Burg ISD – B

Harrold ISD – B

Henrietta ISD – B

Holliday ISD – A

Iowa Park ISD – A

Jacksboro ISD – B

Midway ISD – B

Nocona ISD – B

Northside ISD – B

Petrolia ISD – B

Prairie Valley ISD – A

Quanah ISD – A

Seymour ISD – A

Vernon ISD – D

Wichita Falls ISD – B

Windthorst ISD – A

I want to send a shout-out to all of the districts who received A’s and Bs for a job well done. And to my alma mater, Vernon, please step it up. I know you can do much better than that.

