Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?
This should stir up some pretty good debate.
I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint.
For me, the number one most important thing for a drive-thru is that they get my order right. I’ll always check to make sure the correct items are in the bag, but I won’t typically go as far as to make sure the order was made to my exact specifications before I leave the parking lot.
Just like Leo in Lethal Weapon 2, I won’t go back if a restaurant “f***s you in the drive-thru.”
Another important factor for me is the speed of the drive-thru. No, a slower drive-thru won’t make or break the restaurant for me. But if the wait is excruciatingly long on more than one occasion, I won’t typically go back. Face it – people usually go through the drive-thru lane because they’re in a hurry.
Earlier today, I came across the results of a study that ranked the drive-thru lanes for fast-food industry leaders. Since all of the restaurants that were studied have locations here in Wichita Falls, I figured I would share the fastest with you.
4. Arby’s
An Arby’s roast beef sandwich along with curly fries and cheddar is one of my favorite fast-food meals. The drive-thru at the location on Kemp is pretty fast and they typically get my order right.
3. Taco Bell
Sometimes I just have to have a Crunchwrap Supreme and a Dorito’s Locos Taco. I usually hit up the location on Fairway and they have one of the fastest drive-thru lanes in town.
2. McDonald’s
Having two young kids, it goes without saying that we eat a lot of McDonald’s. While the McDonald’s drive-thru lanes are still pretty fast, I’ve found myself having to pull into the drive-thru holding lane a lot more often in recent years.
1. Chick-fil-A
The undisputed king of fast, friendly, accurate service is Chick-fil-A by a country mile. Both locations here in Wichita Falls are packed around lunch and dinner. But, no matter how busy they are, they manage to get you through the drive-thru quickly.