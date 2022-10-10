Are These the Fastest Fast-Food Drive-Thru Lanes in Wichita Falls?

This should stir up some pretty good debate.

I don’t know about you, but a poor drive-thru experience can make or break a fast-food restaurant for me. Like so many others, I use the drive-thru way more often than not when I hit up a fast-food joint.

Get our free mobile app

For me, the number one most important thing for a drive-thru is that they get my order right. I’ll always check to make sure the correct items are in the bag, but I won’t typically go as far as to make sure the order was made to my exact specifications before I leave the parking lot.

Just like Leo in Lethal Weapon 2, I won’t go back if a restaurant “f***s you in the drive-thru.”

Another important factor for me is the speed of the drive-thru. No, a slower drive-thru won’t make or break the restaurant for me. But if the wait is excruciatingly long on more than one occasion, I won’t typically go back. Face it – people usually go through the drive-thru lane because they’re in a hurry.

Earlier today, I came across the results of a study that ranked the drive-thru lanes for fast-food industry leaders. Since all of the restaurants that were studied have locations here in Wichita Falls, I figured I would share the fastest with you.

4. Arby’s

Wendy's To Put Arby's Up For Sale Getty Images loading...

An Arby’s roast beef sandwich along with curly fries and cheddar is one of my favorite fast-food meals. The drive-thru at the location on Kemp is pretty fast and they typically get my order right.

3. Taco Bell

Coronavirus Pandemic Causes Climate Of Anxiety And Changing Routines In America Getty Images loading...

Sometimes I just have to have a Crunchwrap Supreme and a Dorito’s Locos Taco. I usually hit up the location on Fairway and they have one of the fastest drive-thru lanes in town.

2. McDonald’s

McDonald's Quarterly Earnings Miss Wall Street's Expectations Getty Images loading...

Having two young kids, it goes without saying that we eat a lot of McDonald’s. While the McDonald’s drive-thru lanes are still pretty fast, I’ve found myself having to pull into the drive-thru holding lane a lot more often in recent years.

1. Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A Ranks As America's Favorite Restaurant According To One Industry Survey Getty Images loading...

The undisputed king of fast, friendly, accurate service is Chick-fil-A by a country mile. Both locations here in Wichita Falls are packed around lunch and dinner. But, no matter how busy they are, they manage to get you through the drive-thru quickly.

Wichita Falls Needs These 8 Fast Food Places

10 Highest Rated Wichita Falls Restaurants on Yelp in 2022 You'll find many great restaurants here in Wichita Falls. In fact, there are so many that it can be hard to decide where to go when your stomach's grumbling. So, in an effort to narrow down the choices, here's the list of the ten highest-rated Wichita Falls restaurants on Yelp.