Victory Monday Rolls On With Over 180 Photos from the Cowboys Big Win!

Victory Monday always means a smile on my face and probably a slight hangover from celebrating a little too hard yesterday. Let's break down yesterday's game.

My first thought I had going into the game was the jerseys. I will always remember former Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dat Nguyen. He said whenever I saw we wearing the blue jerseys, that always meant we were already in your heads. So the Rams were wearing their road whites in their own stadium trying to throw the Cowboys game off. Well guess what? Didn't work.

Any momentum the Rams thought they had starting this game went out the window on this play right here. Dorance Armstrong sacked Matthew Stafford forcing him to fumble and allowed DeMarcus Lawrence to take the ball into the end zone for the touchdown. Vibes are very high in my house at this point, but then they came crashing down.

Matt Overton is the Dallas Cowboys new long snapper after Jack McQuaide tore his biceps in last week's game against Washington. Nothing pisses me off more than missed extra points. It is literally free points after you score. I don't want to be the 'you have one job' guy, but Matt you literally wait until the holder is ready then snap the ball. That's literally all you have to make sure goes right. Holder wasn't even looking, Matt snaps the ball Cowboys fail once again to make an extra point.

Vibes are back to be low in the house, but then Dorance Armstrong AGAIN brings the vibes back up. Blocking a punt this time and giving the Cowboys the play on the Rams side of the field. At this point the defense had been on the field a lot and unfortunately the Cowboys settled for a three and out. Didn't even run a minute off the clock with how short the drive was. I was really nervous right here because the defense is playing lights out, but they needed some time to rest.

After a couple of punts back and forth on both sides, the Rams scored the first offensive touchdown of the game. Thankfully the very next drive for the Cowboys, they answered right back with a touchdown of their own. Thanks to big 57 yard touchdown run by Tony Pollard.

The Cowboys would go into the half with a 16 to 10 lead. The second half, I'm not going to lie was all Cowboys. The defense pitched a shutout the rest of the game and the offense was able to put two more field goals on the board to get the Boys a 22-10 victory. The second half was all defense for the Boys thanks to a clutch interception and a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter to take some time off the clock.

The Cowboys have a big prime time game this week against their division rival the Philadelphia Eagles. People are expecting Dak Prescott to come back on Sunday Night and we will have to wait and see. Remember, you can listen to EVERY Dallas Cowboys game in Texoma on 106.3 the Buzz and NewsTalk 1290.

