First-Person Video of Wreck on I-35 in Dallas-Fort Worth

Here’s the latest reminder to watch your back while driving in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Just a few weeks ago, I shared the video of the moment a car rear-ended a truck on the Dallas North Tollway. While it’s not clear how everyone involved in the crash fared, the people in the car that rear-ended the pickup seemed to be ok, albeit shaken up.

Get our free mobile app

In conclusion, I said that my hope was that someone who likes to drive like a bat out of hell would see that video and learn a lesson, even though I figured that wasn’t likely to happen.

And now we have yet another first-person video of a crash caused by someone driving recklessly down there.

The clip shows the Mustang flying past cars on I-35 like they’re sitting still when ultimately the Mustang clips a car’s rear end as it attempts to pass it on the right.

While I’m not sure of the condition of the person or others who may have been in the car that was rear-ended, the driver and passenger in the Mustang are “happy to be alive” after the crash.

I’m not going to sit here and preach, because I’ve done my fair share of burning up the road in my life. I was involved in several races back when I was a young dude.

However, the races always happened on long, straight country roads out in Wilbarger County. No, that doesn’t make it right, but at least we weren’t weaving through traffic at a high rate of speed.

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week October 7, 2022

Texoma's Most Wanted Fugitives of the Week September 30, 2022