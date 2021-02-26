Are We Paying For Too Many Streaming Services?

Get our free mobile app

Remember the good old days when Netflix was pretty much the only streaming service around? Sure, you had HBO Go and FOX Sports Go, and others, but those required cable subscriptions. Netflix ruled the streaming empire with old television hits, movies, and original shows. Then Hulu came around and most of thought, well if we are paying for one service, two won't be so bad, and combined they have everything I would want to watch.

Those were the days.

A recent survey was released reporting that Texans spend an average of $49.46 on streaming services. Texas placed in the top ten of states when it came to paying the most for streaming services.

Streaming services combined maybe cost about $20 per month just a few years ago. But not anymore. Now your old favorite shows are off of Netflix and on Peacock, or HBO Max, or CBS All Access, or Disney +. In order to see everything you want via streaming service you would have to subscribe to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, Disney +, HBO Max, Apple TV, Peacock, CBS All Access, Showtime, and Starz. And all of those have a price.

The streaming wars that we now see mean that it's not as cheap as it used to be to cut the cord and just stream away. We recently ditched Netflix at our home. They have some decent original programs, but not enough to keep us paying month after month. At some point, you'd think one of these streaming programs would fold and be bought up by another. But right now the streaming wars continue and the consumers are paying for it.