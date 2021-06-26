Area Blood Donations Urgently Needed

We're headed into the busy 4th of July weekend and national and regional blood supplies are at all-time lows.

According to officials with the Texas Blood Institute this time of year usually sees a four to five day blood supply. This year that supply is down to only one or two days. That makes the current supply the lowest it's been in about 25 years.

Jennifer, Risinger, the Recruitment Manager at the Texas Blood Institute of Wichita Falls told Texoma's Homepage that with more and more activities opening up the idea of donating blood seems to have dropped to the bottom of people's lists.

To build the blood supply back up, the Texas Blood Institute is asking for your help.

There are several blood drives scheduled over the next few days all across the North Texas and Southern Oklahoma area.

Monday, June 28th

Wichita Falls All-American blood drive at Texas Blood Institute, 12pm to 5pm

Tuesday, June 29th

Altus Boots & Badges blood drive, at the Senior Citizen’s Center, 221 N Park Lane, 12:30 to 5:30

Wilbarger General Hospital in Vernon, 12pm to 5pm

Wednesday, June 30th

Windthorst Community at Berend Family Center, 1:30 to 6pm

Thursday, July 1st

Cache Community on the bloodmobile at Chisholm Corner, 2:30 to 5:30pm

Vernon United Supermarket, on the bloodmobile, 1:30 to 6pm

Friend Community at Sharon Baptist Church, 2pm to 5:30pm

Cameron University, on the bloodmobile by CU Village, 9am to 12pm

Snyder Community Boots & Badges at First Baptist Church, 1pm to 6pm

Friday, July 2nd

Chickasha Community, on the bloodmobile at the YMCA, 12:30 to 5:30pm

Of course you can always reach out to the Texas Blood Institute by calling them at 877-340-8777. They're located at 3709 Gregory Street in Wichita Falls.

Donors are even encouraged to donate more than once. Donate in June to address the immediate need, then schedule another donation in August.