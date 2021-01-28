Arrington Introduces Bill Aimed at the World Health Organization

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Congressman Jodey Arrington is taking aim at the World Health Organization along with President Joe Biden's plans to rejoin the World Health Organization without any improvement from the organization.

Arrington and other members of the Republican Study Committee are pushing the legislation that would prohibit the spending of American taxpayer dollars on reentering the World Health Organization without the Biden Administration certification that WHO is not involved in certain activities. Those include:

WHO isn’t involved in a coverup of the CCP’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHO isn’t under the control or significant malign influence of the CCP.

WHO puts in mechanisms to increase transparency and accountability in its operations to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse.

WHO adopts meaningful reforms to ensure humanitarian assistance isn’t politicized and provided to those with the most need.

WHO grants observer status to Taiwan.

No funds are diverted to corrupt regimes like Iran, North Korea and Syria.

In a press release, Arrington said that the World Health Organization has aided the Chinese Communist Party in covering up their incompetence and spreading of "misinformation" about COVID-19.

“From the outset of the pandemic, the World Health Organization (WHO) has aided and abetted the Chinese Communist Party in covering up their incompetence and spreading misinformation about the origins of COVID-19. It is reckless for the United States to engage with such a compromised organization without demanding accountability,” said Rep. Arrington. “Biden’s decision was weak and is a page right out of Obama’s apology and appeasement policy, which discarded American security interests for merely being liked by the international community.”

One of President Biden's fist executive orders was for the United State to rejoin the World Health Organization. Many Republicans, including Congressman Arrington want more answers and accountability from the World Health Organization.