Wichita Falls Police Investigating Burglary at Castaway Cove

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is seeking the identity of the suspect in a recent burglary at Castaway Cove.

The man pictured below broke into a building at the waterpark, stole several items and caused damage to the property. If you know the suspect’s identity, call the front desk of the WFPD at 940-720-5000 and leave a message for Detective Duncan-Ferguson. Reference case# 24-061226.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

