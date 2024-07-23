Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers could use your help solving a recent theft.

On Monday, July 15, the bicycle pictured in the below Facebook post was stolen from the back of a vehicle parked at Southwest Building (sometimes called Chase Bank Tower) at the corner of Kemp and Elliot. The cable lock used to secure the bicycle had been cut.

The bicycle, valued at $7,000, was last seen at approximately 2:00 pm that day. The detective investigating the crime has no leads.

If you have any information on this or any other felony crime, call Crime Stoppers twenty-four hours a day at (940)322-9888, or if you’re calling long distance, call (800)322-9888. You can also use the P3 Tips app on your mobile device or submit your tip at wfcrime.com.

You never have to give your name, and if your information leads to the arrest and board approval, you could earn a cash reward.

Wichita Falls Crime Stoppers is working with the community and the media to make Wichita Falls a safer place. Crime Stoppers is a 501 (C)(3) nonprofit organization that is funded through public donations.

If you would like to make a donation to support our local crime stoppers, you can make a one-time or recurring donation at this location.

